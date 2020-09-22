Terre Haute man accused of beating child before his death now charged with murder

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Terre Haute police say a man arrested in connection to his own seven-year-old son's death has now been charged with murder.

According to court documents, it all started on Saturday. Police were called to a Terre Haute home for a report of an unresponsive child.

At the hospital, officers noticed bruises and lesions on many areas of the child's body. The boy died at Riley Hospital for Children.

Police arrested Brandon Pritcher. According to the court documents, Pritcher admitted to beating the child with a belt and hitting him in the head.

Pritcher told police he was upset the child was stealing money.

He said he sent the boy to his room, and the child started banging his head off of his bed. Pritcher said the boy later walked out of his room and collapsed.

Originally Pritcher faced charges of neglect of a dependent resulting in death, domestic battery, and aggravated battery resulting in death.