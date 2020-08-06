Terre Haute loses two Cross Country National Championships due to COVID-19

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI)- The LaVern Gibson Cross Country Course won't see any major traffic this fall.

"To see the announcement is, does kind of take your breath away and that just shows the severity of the situation that we're in with COVID-19," said Rose Hulman Cross Country coach Geoff Wayton.

The NCAA decided to cancel two national cross country meets, the Pre-National Invitational and National Championship.

But it's no surprise to Wayton.

"We saw it coming. Our student-athletes were really looking forward to hosting you know our seniors meet. The word cancel not postponed it's not like we can host this next year. Things kind of start over," said Wayton.

He said the NCAA requested each division meet certain requirements like health screenings and physical testing.

Eleven conferences out of the 23 had announced they wouldn't compete during the fall season.

The cancelations of the cross country meet impact more than just sports.

"The economic fall out on this is terrible it's a huge financial hit for our community," said David Patterson, with the Terre Haute Convention and Visitors Bureau.

Patterson said the national championship alone brings in more than 6,000 people raking in millions.

But he also told us canceling the meets this year is the best option.

"They are airing on the side of caution. There's every state in America that's coming here and so the travel alone puts those kids at risk," said Patterson.

Coach Wayton said, in sports, and in life, sometimes you have to make adjustments on the fly.

"You're always looking a way around a hurdle you got to move on and you have to say what next," said Wayton.

Patterson told us they have already placed a bid for the next championship.

He said haven't heard from the NCAA on making up these meets in the future.