Terre Haute leaf pickup to start on Monday

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - We've received calls in emails into our newsroom about leaf pickup, so we reached out to the City of Terre Haute for answers.

Leaf pickup will start on Monday on the city's south end.

Crews will work from Davis Drive to Hulman Street along with Prairieton Avenue to State Road 46.

The city asks that you rake leaves into the tree row and not into the street.

They ask that you not put limbs in the leaf piles.

You can much or bag your leaves if you don't want to wait for pick-up.