Terre Haute leaf pickup continues this week

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - The City of Terre Haute will be picking up leaves this week.
The route will stretch from Poplar Street to Locust Street and Fruitridge to First Street.
The city says do not rake your leaves into the street.
Crews also ask that you don't put limbs or trash in the piles.
