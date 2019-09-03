Terre Haute law firm fire remains under investigation

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - A local law firm fire remains under investigation.
It happened around 7:30 Monday night at the Mullican Law Firm in Terre Haute.
That's located on South 5th Street.
We reached out to fire officials on Tuesday.
So far, no new details are released.
Fire Chief Jeff Fisher says the fire started in the attic.
It took nearly three and a half hours to put the fire out.
