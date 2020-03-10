Terre Haute kids take part in Dr. Seuss themed tot time

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Kids at the Terre Haute Children's Museum got a little lesson in literacy and mathematics on Tuesday.

The museum held Tot Time - and Dr. Seus's the Cat in the Hat was the theme.

Kids got to listen to the story and then participate in some hands-on activities afterward.

The activities helped kids practice their numbers.

News 10 spoke with museum leaders. They say it's important to get kids engaged in learning at an early age.

"These programs are key for early childhood in the Wabash Valley because every time a kid gets a chance at exposure it really builds a strong foundation in their educational journey," Joy Sutter, from the Terre Haute Children's Museum told us.

