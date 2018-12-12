Terre Haute kids make and sell bracelets to help Backpack Program

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - The Hoosier Prairie Elementry School received a donation to its Backpack Program on Wednesday.

Four autistic students sold hand-made bracelets.

They wanted to raise money for the program.

Kenny, Mike, Benny, and Brody came up with the idea all by themselves.

The boys raised $500.

Bridges of Indiana doubled that amount.

Bridges helps people with physical and intellectual disabilities.

"We've always instilled in the kids that you can do anything if you can set your mind to it. And no matter what, you can always give. So it was a wonderful experience. They could give back to the community while benefiting themselves as well," Tina Holsted, mom of three of the boys said.

Wednesday's event also kicked off the school's program called #Bethekindkid.

It's part of a national movement to bring kindness to the community.