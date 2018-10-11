Terre Haute kids learn a lesson in fire safety

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Ben Franklin Elementary School students received a lesson in fire safety.

This week is Fire Prevention Week.

Firefighters from the Terre Haute Fire Department led the charge.

The kids got to tour a fire truck and see firsthand the many tools it carries to keep people safe.

Firefighters also walked through steps to know if you ever face to face with a fire.

Terre Haute Fire Chief Jeff Fisher said reaching out to kids at an early age is critical.

They hope they will take home what they learned and share it with the rest of the family.