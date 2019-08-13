Terre Haute in need of school crossing guards

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) -- With school underway, Terre Haute schools are still looking for school crossing guards to fill open positions. These guards stop traffic at busy intersections to make sure children are crossing the street safely traveling to and from school.

Terre Haute Police Officer Ryan Adamson says there are three positions currently open throughout the City. These positions pay $2,700 a year and have typical hours of 7:30 to 8:00 A.M. and 2:30 to 3:00 P.M. This is dependent on how far you live from the school.

Adamson says it doesn't take much to be a school crossing officer, but focusing on children's safety is key. "Safety is paramount and our number one goal," he said, "All you have to do is care about the children of our community and have a genuine interest for them to get to school safely."

Craig Scott, a nine-year school crossing guard for Davis Park Elementary school, loves his job. "It gets me out of the bed in the morning," he said, "As a retired person, you have to do something and I really enjoy the interaction with the kids."

He urges anyone to apply and do what he's loved doing for nearly a decade. To apply, click here.