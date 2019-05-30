Terre Haute house fire considered suspicious, one treated for smoke inhalation

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - A Wednesday evening house fire in Terre Haute is being called suspicious.

The fire happened just before 6:00 near 19th Street and Washington Avenue.

Terre Haute Fire Chief Jeff Fisher told News 10 the fire remains under investigation, however, he says it is now considered suspicious.

Fisher said one person went back inside the apartment to rescue a dog.

That person was taken to the hospital and treated for minor smoke inhalation.

We will bring you more information on this story as soon as it becomes available.