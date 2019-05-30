Terre Haute house fire considered suspicious, one treated for smoke inhalation

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - A Wednesday evening house fire in Terre Haute is being called suspicious.
The fire happened just before 6:00 near 19th Street and Washington Avenue.
Terre Haute Fire Chief Jeff Fisher told News 10 the fire remains under investigation, however, he says it is now considered suspicious.
LINK | CREWS INVESTIGATE WEDNESDAY EVENING TERRE HAUTE FIRE
Fisher said one person went back inside the apartment to rescue a dog.
That person was taken to the hospital and treated for minor smoke inhalation.
We will bring you more information on this story as soon as it becomes available.
