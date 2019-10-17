Terre Haute hotel plans to build a covered walkway to the convention center

TERRE HAUTE, nd. (WTHI) - A downtown hotel plans to have a covered walkway going to the new Terre Haute Convention Center.

The walkway would be at the Hilton Garden Inn at 7th and Wabash in Terre Haute.

To make it happen, the city will need to give up part of the sidewalk.

That should be discussed at a Board of Public Works meeting later this month.

The Vigo County Capital Improvement Board approved buying property for the convention center.

When the sales are final, construction is expected to begin.