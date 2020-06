TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - A local hospital us receiving new equipment to help care for the littlest among us.

The Union Health Foundation recently received nearly $70,000 from an anonymous grant.

The money will buy items for Union Hospital's Neonatal Intensive Care Unit or NICU.

The updated equipment will include infant transport beds and incubator units.

That's in addition to special blankets to treat jaundice.