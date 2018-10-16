Terre Haute hospital shows off new robotics program

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Healthcare at one Terre Haute hospital is getting robotic.
On Tuesday, visitors at Regional Hospital had a chance to see a new, high tech feature.
Hospital leaders showed off its new robotics program.
It was part of an open house.
Staff will use the robot to perform certain surgeries in the future.
During the open house, people who came had the chance to see the demo version.
Doctors say robotic surgeries are less invasive adding Union Hospital also has a robotics program.
