TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Union Hospital is celebrating being part of the Magnet Recognition Program.
It recognizes nursing excellence. The American Nurses Credentialing Center awards this designation.
Officials at Union Hospital say only 10 percent of hospitals in the country earn this recognition.
They told us it was a five-year journey to get here and they are proud of their work.
Officials hope it will help with nursing recruitment.
Related Content
- Terre Haute hospital earns nursing award
- Terre Haute Fire Department wins state award
- Award banquet honors Terre Haut's finest
- Terre Haute firefighter honored with yearly award
- Terre Haute firefighter honored with Osterloo Award
- Terre Haute's hospitals lift flu restrictions
- Terre Haute hospitals train for active shooter
- Terre Haute police chase leaves suspect hospitalized
- U.S. Congressman tours Terre Haute hospital
- COPD educational event held at Terre Haute nursing home
Scroll for more content...