Terre Haute hospital earns nursing award

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Union Hospital is celebrating being part of the Magnet Recognition Program.

It recognizes nursing excellence. The American Nurses Credentialing Center awards this designation.

Officials at Union Hospital say only 10 percent of hospitals in the country earn this recognition.

They told us it was a five-year journey to get here and they are proud of their work.

Officials hope it will help with nursing recruitment.