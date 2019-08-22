Clear

Terre Haute homeless man accused of raping a woman at a homeless camp along the Wabash River

A homeless man was in court on Thursday afternoon facing a handful of charges, including rape and domestic battery.

Posted: Aug 22, 2019 2:13 PM
Updated: Aug 22, 2019 3:38 PM
Posted By: Staff Report

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - A homeless man was in court on Thursday afternoon facing a handful of charges, including rape and domestic battery.

The Vigo County Sheriff's Office arrested 48-year-old John Davis on Sunday.

Police say they were sent to a homeless camp along the Wabash River.

That's where a woman reported that Davis beat and raped her.

She then reportedly ran to a nearby house after she said she convinced Davis to let her go.

He remains in the Vigo County Jail on $50,000 bond.

He returns to court on September 9. 

