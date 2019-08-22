VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - A homeless man was in court on Thursday afternoon facing a handful of charges, including rape and domestic battery.
The Vigo County Sheriff's Office arrested 48-year-old John Davis on Sunday.
Police say they were sent to a homeless camp along the Wabash River.
That's where a woman reported that Davis beat and raped her.
She then reportedly ran to a nearby house after she said she convinced Davis to let her go.
He remains in the Vigo County Jail on $50,000 bond.
He returns to court on September 9.
Related Content
- Terre Haute homeless man accused of raping a woman at a homeless camp along the Wabash River
- Group works to help Terre Haute homeless
- West Terre Haute man faces rape charges
- Terre Haute man arrested on rape charges
- Terre Haute man arrested for raping child
- Terre Haute man convicted of rape hears his sentence
- Local woman gives clothes to those homeless in the Wabash Valley
- Operation Vanguard: Going homeless to help homeless vets
- Many volunteer for homeless count to aid homeless community
- West Terre Haute house fire that left family of seven homeless ruled accidental
Scroll for more content...