Terre Haute homeless man accused of raping a woman at a homeless camp along the Wabash River

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - A homeless man was in court on Thursday afternoon facing a handful of charges, including rape and domestic battery.

The Vigo County Sheriff's Office arrested 48-year-old John Davis on Sunday.

Police say they were sent to a homeless camp along the Wabash River.

That's where a woman reported that Davis beat and raped her.

She then reportedly ran to a nearby house after she said she convinced Davis to let her go.

He remains in the Vigo County Jail on $50,000 bond.

He returns to court on September 9.