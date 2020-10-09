Terre Haute gym reopens, with a lot of things to do

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - A Terre Haute gym is staying hopeful for the winter months after having to close its doors due to COVID-19.

Ivy Fit features family fun obstacle courses based on the American Ninja Warrior series.

Back in January, it moved to a new location on Fruitridge Avenue. However, it had to close two-months later due to COVID-19.

It has now reopened for business.

Owner Jeremy Ivy says they're bigger and better than ever.

"I'm able to do trampolines, I've got ziplines, I got a playland, I got a high wall, if you're into parkour you can jump off. I still got the American Ninja Warrior, four stages. I got four warped walls, I mean, I'm just constantly building," Ivy told us.

