Terre Haute groups voice concerns over no voting center at ISU

Indiana State University Junior Chase Meehan attended a special meeting Friday at United Campus Ministries. It focused on making sure ISU has a voting center for the next election.

Posted: Jan. 25, 2019 7:00 PM
Posted By: Garrett Brown

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI)- Indiana State University Junior Chase Meehan attended a special meeting Friday at United Campus Ministries. It focused on making sure ISU has a voting center for the next election.

Meehan said he wasn’t able to vote at the ISU voting center, but many of his friends voted there with some concerns.

"You know unfortunately they were a little impatient with the line or whatever but they were very excited that they had that chance to vote, some of the people said it was their first time some people had voted," said Meehan.

Meehan and many others expressed concern over the removal of ISU as a voting center. That's why the group "Wabash valley in solidarity" held a meeting.

Members like Tammy Boland, along with other groups and ISU officials endorsed ISU as a voting location.

"Well, I think it just shows that the communities engaged with registering voters. The citizens of Terre Haute. Are more actively looking to be engaged in the process," said Boland.

The group doesn’t wish to fight with the Vigo County Election Board but instead address the issues the voting center ran into.

This includes better education about registering to vote and selecting a new venue on campus as the voting site.

"We're hopeful that they'll reconsider the municipal election to put some of these solutions in place and sort of use this election as a trial run," said Boland.

Students like Meehan say this voting center would allow students to vote in the community which could soon enough be their home.

The group plans to have a rally this coming Monday at the courthouse at 5:30 PM. From there they hope to also talk with the election board the following days as well.

