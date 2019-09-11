Terre Haute group works to reduce package material waste

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - There is another way to green in the Wabash Valley.

reTHink, Inc. Inc. has started a new initiative to reduce the waste of packaging materials.

The group has partnered with local business to reuse materials that would typically be thrown away.

Items like packing peanuts, bubble wrap, and cardboard boxes can be reused.

After you drop off those items, businesses can use them for their shipping needs.

reTHink, Inc. is excited to launch this opportunity.

"It feels really good to be in this position. When we can try to make a difference and we can try to be a cleaner and better city," Shika Bhattacharyya said.

The group also helps with larger drop-offs that can't fit inside the bin.

