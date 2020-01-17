Terre Haute group that creates Bibles for the blind needs your help

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - You may not know it, but a group in the Wabash Valley prints Bibles...in Braille.
It's called 'Bibles for the Blind and Visually Handicapped International.'
Now they need your help.
They use what's called a 'forms burster.' It has separated millions of pages of The Braille Bible for binding since the mid-1990s. Organizers told us that's a few thousand Bibles.
The machine has seen better days and organizers say it will cost around $21,000 to replace.
The group asked for prayer to help meet the need.
If you can donate you can do it through the mail or online. To learn how - click here.
