Terre Haute group performs a showing of 'It's a Wonderful Life'

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - People in Terre Haute received quite the treat on Thursday night.

The Crosley Radio Players performed 'It's a Wonderful Life' tonight.

It took place at the Wabash Valley Activity Center in Terre Haute.

The Crosley Radio Players are made up of broadcasters of have been in the business for decades.

This is the 12th year for the event.