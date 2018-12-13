TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - People in Terre Haute received quite the treat on Thursday night.
The Crosley Radio Players performed 'It's a Wonderful Life' tonight.
It took place at the Wabash Valley Activity Center in Terre Haute.
The Crosley Radio Players are made up of broadcasters of have been in the business for decades.
This is the 12th year for the event.
Related Content
- Terre Haute group performs a showing of 'It's a Wonderful Life'
- More performers announced for 2018 Terre Haute Air Show
- Group works to help Terre Haute homeless
- Terre Haute Symphony Orchestra performs, the oldest state orchestra
- Schedule for the Terre Haute Air Show
- Terre Haute Air Show New Information
- Groups meet for networking opportunity in downtown Terre Haute
- Local groups host community dinner in West Terre Haute
- Terre Haute group honors those that help our community
- Group brings musical fun to downtown Terre Haute
Scroll for more content...