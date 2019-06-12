Terre Haute group hosted Alzheimer's Walk Kick Off

TERRE HAUTE, Ind (WTHI) - 5.7 million people in America are living with Alzheimer's right now.

And that number is expected to increase to 14 million by 2020. That's why people in Terre Haute are gearing up to walk for the cause.

Wednesday the Terre Haute group hosted a sponsoring kick-off event. It was in hopes of getting more people involved in the walk.

The walk is September 14th.

