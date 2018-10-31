Terre Haute group holds 'Drugs are Spooky' event

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Mental Health America of West Central Indiana combined education with a little fun.

The organization held a Halloween Bash.

It was called 'Drugs are Spooky.'

The event stressed the importance of a drug-free good time.

Families dressed up in their Halloween best.

They took part in trunk or treating, games and even a haunted house.

Organizers say this is just one of their many "Circle of Hope" events.

"We just like to get the community involved. Any event that we can bring that's free and promotes drug awareness and living that healthy lifestyle and provides hope for the community. That's our goal for the circle of hope events," Jase Allsup told us.

The organization provides many services to the community.

They include housing programs and partnering people with mental help resources.