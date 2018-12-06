Terre Haute group comes together to help foster kids

TERRE HAUTE, Ind, (WTHI) - Foster kids in the Wabash Valley are receiving some help this holiday season from the Terre Haute Young Leaders.
Members of the group bought toys for families at The Villages.
On Thursday, The Young Leaders wrapped the gifts.
The Villages Group will give those gifts to foster families.
This is one of many service opportunities the group does each year.
It's all part of a bigger picture.
"It's a starting point for our leaders here to start somewhere...figure out what I should get involved in...how I can get involved? And where is my place in this community?" Jennifer Wright told us.
The group dropped off gifts on Thursday.
They also raised money for a holiday party for the families.
