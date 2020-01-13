Terre Haute group cleans-up holiday trash

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - The holidays are over but they've left quite the mess.

Now, some Terre Haute volunteers are out and cleaning things up. News 10 caught up with members from the Society of Trash Baggers on Monday.

They were on Haythorne Avenue from 3rd to 13th Streets.

It's one of the first times in 2020 the group has gotten out to clean the area.

They say garbage has piled up - but they think their Day of Service has made a difference.

Members of the society say they were able to pick-up 24-55 gallon bags of trash.

