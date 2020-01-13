TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - The holidays are over but they've left quite the mess.
Now, some Terre Haute volunteers are out and cleaning things up. News 10 caught up with members from the Society of Trash Baggers on Monday.
They were on Haythorne Avenue from 3rd to 13th Streets.
It's one of the first times in 2020 the group has gotten out to clean the area.
They say garbage has piled up - but they think their Day of Service has made a difference.
Members of the society say they were able to pick-up 24-55 gallon bags of trash.
If you'd like to learn more about the group - click here.
Related Content
- Terre Haute group cleans-up holiday trash
- Volunteers spring clean in West Terre Haute
- Group works to help Terre Haute homeless
- Chamber of Commerce, volunteers spring clean in downtown Terre Haute
- Terre Haute Children's Museum set to close for deep cleaning
- Here's how you can help clean up Terre Haute
- Terre Haute prepares for city wide clean up event
- Mayor calls Terre Haute Clean-Up Day a big success
- Terre Haute Police Department's building gets the clean-up treatment
- City-wide clean-up happens this weekend in Terre Haute
Scroll for more content...