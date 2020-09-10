Terre Haute giving tree helps people with free masks

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - The COVID-19 pandemic has put a unique spin on a giving tree on the east side of Terre Haute.

The tree offers face coverings for you to grab at no price.

The tree owner, Mary McCarthy, says she has made over 400 masks.

She says she just wants to help during this difficult time.

"Yes, just keeping people healthy. That's my whole thing. Stay healthy! Do what's right. You know if you don't care about your own health, care about somebody else's," McCarthy said.

While the masks are free, there is a place to leave a donation. Those donations will go to the local organization 'Comics for Soldiers.'