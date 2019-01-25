Terre Haute gas station lends a hand to federal government employees

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - A local business offered free food to federal employees that were affected by the government shutdown.
JP Stop N Shop in Terre Haute offered free breakfast, lunch, and a snack with a fountain drink.
Several people took advantage of the deal.
Owners say they helped because they see employees from the federal prison every day.
