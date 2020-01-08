Terre Haute firefighters work to make sure smoke detectors are inside every home

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Firefighters are warning about a dangerous start to the new year. In the first week of 2020, there were at least two fires in Vigo County where there were no working smoke detectors.

Someone died after one of those fires.

Fire Department Locations Headquarters: 25 Spruce Street

Station 2: 875 College Ave

Station 3: 701 N. 13th Street

Station 5: 28 S. 9th Street

Station 6: 2600 Hulman Street

Station 7: 1300 Fort Harrison Road

Station 8: 240 S. Fruitridge Ave.

Station 9: 559 W. Margaret Ave

Station 11: 2601 Maple Ave.

Now - local fire departments are issuing a call to action.

Terre Haute firefighters and paramedics run a non-profit called protect the precious.

The goal is making sure every home in the city has working smoke detectors.

Through the program, firefighters will bring and install smoke detectors to Terre Haute homes.

You can request one by contacting the fire station in your neighborhood or the American Red Cross.

There's also an online request form right here.