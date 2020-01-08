Terre Haute firefighters work to make sure smoke detectors are inside every home

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Firefighters are warning about a dangerous start to the new year. In the first week of 2020, there were at least two fires in Vigo County where there were no working smoke detectors.
Someone died after one of those fires.
Fire Department Locations
- Headquarters: 25 Spruce Street
- Station 2: 875 College Ave
- Station 3: 701 N. 13th Street
- Station 5: 28 S. 9th Street
- Station 6: 2600 Hulman Street
- Station 7: 1300 Fort Harrison Road
- Station 8: 240 S. Fruitridge Ave.
- Station 9: 559 W. Margaret Ave
- Station 11: 2601 Maple Ave.
Now - local fire departments are issuing a call to action.
Terre Haute firefighters and paramedics run a non-profit called protect the precious.
The goal is making sure every home in the city has working smoke detectors.
Through the program, firefighters will bring and install smoke detectors to Terre Haute homes.
You can request one by contacting the fire station in your neighborhood or the American Red Cross.
There's also an online request form right here.
