Some Terre Haute city workers set to receive 2019 raise

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - After months of negotiations, some Terre Haute city workers will be getting a pay raise in 2019.

The Board of Public Works signed off on the contracts for the fire and street department unions on Wednesday.

The contracts will be three years.

This is the first time Terre Haute Firefighters will have received a pay raise in nearly four years.

Terre Haute Fire Chief Jeff Fisher said the raise is a morale boost, but his crews would keep working happily with or without a bigger paycheck.

"My firefighters...my paramedics will be out there doing the job every day, they're professionals. People will be transported to the hospital when they're sick. House fires will be put out, so we'll continue doing our jobs whether there's a raise or not," Fisher told us.

Negotiations for the transit union contract is still in the works.

The city said they hope to have that worked out very soon.