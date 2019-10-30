Terre Haute firefighter at risk of losing his job after facing child molestation charges

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI)- Wednesday evening, a Terre Haute firefighter accused of child molestation will go before the department's merit board.

Rodger Plunkett II is on the brink of losing his job with the fire department.

Just last week the board met and granted Plunkett a continuance following his request for more time to fight for his job.

He also posted bond and was released.

After a week of preparing.. his job is on the line Wednesday evening.

Since the meeting has not taken place, Fire Chief Jeff Fisher requested to not do an on-camera interview with us.

However, Fisher said, "I'm ready for this to be done. We cannot drag this out any further but we'll get through it, the department will get it through it. We'll continue doing the job we were hired to do."

As a reminder, let's go back to the beginning of this case.

Plunkett was arrested on September the 4th.

Court records show it was for multiple counts of child molestation.

Wednesday's meeting will focus on his potential misconduct and future position with the fire deparment.

The meeting will take place at City Hall at 6 p.m.

News 10 will be at that meeting and will provide more information as we learn more.