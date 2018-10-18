Terre Haute firefighter honored with yearly award

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Firefighters work hard every day to protect our families.

On Thursday, one of them received some extra recognition.

Kevin Price won this year's Osterloo Firefighter of the Year Award.

The Breakfast Optimist Club gives the award each year.

Price has served with the Tere Haute Fire Department for 14-years.

He also started a program to train paramedics at Ivy Tech.

"It's one of those things where...that's what we do. We know when we sign up for this job it's dangerous, and unfortunately, Captain Osterloo lost his life doing this job and we hope to keep everyone safe," Price said.

Captain John Osterloo died 120 years ago from complications after battling a massive fire.

This award, in his memory, honors firefighters and their dedication to service.