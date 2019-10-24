Terre Haute firefighter honored with Osterloo Award

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Firefighters in the Wabash Valley work hard to keep us safe. The Captain John Osterloo Award is one way to thank those in public service.

The recipient of this award was nominated by his or her peers from the fire department.

This year's award went to Lieutenant Jeffrey Monroe of the Terre Haute Fire Department.

Fire Chief Jeff Fisher told us why Monroe deserves this recognition.

"He's an excellent employee. He's a good friend. And he's one of those people that you want to be around because he just raises you to the next level," Fisher said.

Monroe is also the Terre Haute Fire Fighter of the Year.