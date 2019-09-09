Terre Haute firefighter formally charged with five counts of child molestation

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - A Terre Haute Firefighter has been formally charged with five counts of child molestation.

Rodger Plunkett II was arrested last Wednesday.

On Monday, Plunkett was formally charged.

News 10 also learned police executed a search warrant last week.

The prosecutor's office says the inventory list from the search will possibly be available from the court on Tuesday.

He's accused of molesting the two girls between 1998 and 2005.

A person close to Plunkett told police he had been sending her animated digital images, including child pornography, to her phone for months.

She also told police she found child pornography on old hard drives he left in the house and carried a hard drive with him everywhere, that she suspects also had child pornography on it.

She went on to say he tried to talk her into including children in their sex life.

