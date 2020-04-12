Terre Haute firefighter dies with COVID-19

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - A local firefighter has died from COVID-19.
News 10 has learned Terre Haute firefighter John Schoffstall has died from the coronavirus at Union Hospital.
Schoffstall served with the Terre Haute Fire Department at Station 5.
We reached out to fire chief Jeff Fisher. He says firefighters are escorting Schoffstall's body to Fitzpatrick Funeral Home in West Terre Haute.
