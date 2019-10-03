TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - A Terre Haute firefighter facing five counts of child molesting was in the courtroom on Thursday.
Vigo County Judge John Roach ordered Rodger Plunkett to be evaluated for community corrections.
He will also have a bond reduction hearing at a later date.
Right now, his bond is set at $100,000.
He's accused of molesting two victims.
Authorities say that abuse happened between 1998 and 2005.
A jury trial is set for February 24.
Plunkett's status with the Terre Haute Fire Department remains suspended with pay.
Related Content
- Terre Haute firefighter accused of child molesting appears in court
- Terre Haute firefighter arrested on multiple counts of child molestation
- Terre Haute man sentenced for child molesting
- Court documents allege Terre Haute firefighter molested two underage girls, had child pornography
- Man facing child molesting charges appears in court
- Jury has been seated for Terre Haute child molesting case
- Terre Haute man arrested on one count of child molesting
- Terre Haute man found guilty in child molestation case
- Terre Haute firefighter formally charged with five counts of child molestation
- Terre Haute man accused of molesting 13-year-old
Scroll for more content...