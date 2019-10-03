Clear

Terre Haute firefighter accused of child molesting appears in court

A Terre Haute firefighter facing five counts of child molesting was in the courtroom on Thursday.

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - A Terre Haute firefighter facing five counts of child molesting was in the courtroom on Thursday.

Vigo County Judge John Roach ordered Rodger Plunkett to be evaluated for community corrections.

He will also have a bond reduction hearing at a later date.

Right now, his bond is set at $100,000.

He's accused of molesting two victims.

Authorities say that abuse happened between 1998 and 2005.

A jury trial is set for February 24.

Plunkett's status with the Terre Haute Fire Department remains suspended with pay.

