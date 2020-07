TERRE HAUTE. Ind. (WTHI) - We have new information on a Monday fire that investigators initially thought may have been arson.

It happened at an apartment building near 19th and Warren Streets in Terre Haute.

The fire chief told us an electrical issue caused the fire.

People nearby reported hearing explosions and then seeing someone run from the apartment. A person of interest was initially taken into custody.

At least one of the apartments in the building was destroyed.