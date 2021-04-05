Terre Haute fire chief is retiring

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Next Monday is Terre Haute Fire Chief Jeff Fisher's last day at the fire department. This decision has been in the works for years now and he says it is finally time to close the doors on this chapter.

Chief Fisher says he's putting the flames behind him as he embarks on a new journey of retirement.

"This has been a good ride, this has been a good job. I love it and I wouldn't change it for anything but I'm ready to move on to my next chapter and I'm looking forward to the new opportunity I'm moving into," says Fisher.

He is set to be employed at a local airport. He's been the chief for about eight years now and says the job has come with plenty of highs and lows.

"We made a lot of good changes with the fire department and we've had a lot of positive things come up and we also had a lot of low points in the department. We lost two firefighters in my 31 & a half years. One as chief and you never want to lose a fellow firefighter or friend," says Fisher.

He says it all started with his son urging him to apply for the chief position.

"All of this is his fault he and I had a discussion one night he said dad you never know when an opportunity like this is going to come up again so you should apply," says Chief Fisher.

He has some advice for his who comes next in this important role.

"You can't please everybody you have to do the best job you can do and make sure you're doing the best job for your department. You're going to make some people mad. That just goes with it."