Terre Haute fire and police unions endorse Duke Bennett for mayor

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) -- The Terre Haute Firefighters Union says the mayor’s office is crucial to a strong public safety future.

Monday, the Terre Haute Firefighters Local 758 and Terre Haute Police Officers Local 133 formally endorsed current Mayor Duke Bennett for the upcoming election.

Both unions say Bennett has helped find solutions to their needs for funding, equipment, and more.

Mike Odum, President of Terre Haute Firefighters Local 758, says it’s important to have a mayor who can work through disagreements and differences. He believes Bennett has been a strong partner in protecting the city. That’s why he says he and others are throwing their support behind Bennett to continue building the departments.

“We’ve got a lot of respect throughout the state. People come in to Terre Haute, look at our resources, our fire department, our education process, the things we are able to do for our community, and they are envious of us,” said Odum.

Election Day is November 5th. Other candidates in the Terre Haute mayoral race are Karrum Nasser, Pat Goodwin, and Shane Meehan.