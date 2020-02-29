Clear

Terre Haute feels financial impact of state bowling tournament

Over the next eight weeks, 1,700 kids will compete in the the Indiana State USBC Youth Tournament.

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Thousands of bowlers have made their way to the Wabash Valley this weekend.

That's with the Indiana State USBC Youth Tournament.

Over the next eight weeks, 1,700 kids will compete here in Terre Haute.

Each year, the tournament is held somewhere new.

This year, the Terre Haute Bowling Center and Vigo Bowl will feel the financial impact of the tournament.

News 10 caught up with the tournament director.

He said not only is this a great opportunity for the kids, but also the community that hosts the competition.

"They're only here for two, to three hours, sometimes four at the very most, so once they're done there you know, they're in the hotels, the resturants. They're doing fun things. Going to the mall. Things like that, so it's definitley an impact that the city will see," said Brian Petrey.

The tournament wraps up the weekend of April 25th.

Image

Saturday Morning Forecast Update

Image

Hey Kevin! Feb 28th

Image

Terre Haute Chances and Services Receives All-Star Legacy Grant

Image

VCSC partners with First Tee to introduce elementary school students to golf

Image

High school students explored I.T. careers at Ivy Tech

Image

Casey-Westfield Okaw Valley

Image

Segement One In The Paint

Image

Marshall Salem

Image

Ground Temperature, and Why It's Important

Image

Local and State law enforcement are teaming up to keep you safe this March

