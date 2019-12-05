Terre Haute federal prison officer sentenced for taking bribes to let inmates leave the property

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - A Terre Haute Federal Correctional Officer has been sentenced after officials said he let inmates leave the prison for sex and to bring contraband back in.

Leon Perry III was sentenced to 30-months in federal prison.

Perry is from Linton.

A U.S. Attorney Josh Minkler says Perry entered a guilty plea to charges of conspiracy for officer to permit escape, conspiracy to bribe public officials, officer permitting escape, and public official accepting a bribe.

Perry worked for the Bureau of Prisons for around 10-years. Most recently, he was a reservation patrol officer at Terre Haute's federal prison.

One of his duties at the prison was patrolling the grounds to prevent an escape.

Minkler's release says Perry took cash, prescription medication, and other items in exchange for letting inmates leave the prison grounds without permission from the warden.

This was so the inmates could have sex with partners outside of the prison either on prison grounds or at local hotels. He also reportedly allowed inmates to bring drugs, alcohol, and cell phones into the prison.

Perry will spend two-years on work release after his 30-month sentence.