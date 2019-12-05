Clear

Terre Haute federal prison officer sentenced for taking bribes to let inmates leave the property

A Terre Haute Federal Correctional Officer has been sentenced after officials said he let inmates leave the prison for sex and to bring contraband back in.

Posted: Dec 5, 2019 2:01 PM
Posted By: Chris Essex

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - A Terre Haute Federal Correctional Officer has been sentenced after officials said he let inmates leave the prison for sex and to bring contraband back in.

Leon Perry III was sentenced to 30-months in federal prison.

Perry is from Linton.

A U.S. Attorney Josh Minkler says Perry entered a guilty plea to charges of conspiracy for officer to permit escape, conspiracy to bribe public officials, officer permitting escape, and public official accepting a bribe.

LINK | FEDERAL CORRECTIONAL OFFICER ARRESTED FOR CONSPIRACY, BRIBERY AND OTHER CHARGES

Perry worked for the Bureau of Prisons for around 10-years. Most recently, he was a reservation patrol officer at Terre Haute's federal prison.

One of his duties at the prison was patrolling the grounds to prevent an escape.

Minkler's release says Perry took cash, prescription medication, and other items in exchange for letting inmates leave the prison grounds without permission from the warden.

This was so the inmates could have sex with partners outside of the prison either on prison grounds or at local hotels. He also reportedly allowed inmates to bring drugs, alcohol, and cell phones into the prison.

Perry will spend two-years on work release after his 30-month sentence.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Clear
52° wxIcon
Hi: 53° Lo: 41°
Feels Like: 52°
Robinson
Clear
55° wxIcon
Hi: 54° Lo: 41°
Feels Like: 55°
Indianapolis
Few Clouds
47° wxIcon
Hi: 49° Lo: 39°
Feels Like: 44°
Rockville
Clear
52° wxIcon
Hi: 51° Lo: 40°
Feels Like: 52°
Casey
Clear
53° wxIcon
Hi: 52° Lo: 42°
Feels Like: 53°
Brazil
Clear
52° wxIcon
Hi: 51° Lo: 41°
Feels Like: 52°
Marshall
Clear
52° wxIcon
Hi: 53° Lo: 40°
Feels Like: 52°
Calm and mild Thursday
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Special Response Team makes arrest

Image

Man sent to hospital after late night crash

Image

All You Need to Know for Thursday

Image

Porch pirates have struck local homes in the Wabash Valley

Image

Holiday Book Sale Vigo County Public Library

Image

Thursday: Sunny and mild. Light breeze. High: 50°

Image

THS Basketball

Image

Rose-Hulman

Image

VU Basketball

Image

ISU Basketball

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Local tree farm prepared for nationwide shortage, keeping prices the same

${article.thumbnail.title}

Teacher remembers former student, funeral services announced for Colten Howard

${article.thumbnail.title}

Covered bridge project gets $10K donation after News 10 report reaches New Hampshire group

${article.thumbnail.title}

Hoosier farmers still harvesting after winter weather arrives

Image

Growing the community through trail tourism

Image

FTD: Beyond the Reflection Part 2

Image

FTD: Beyond the Reflection Part 1

Image

More than just a ghost story? Paranormal investigator calls Vermillion County house evil

Image

The most evil haunted house in North America? Previous owners say stories around Vermillion County home are a hoax

Image

One local group continues to work on transitional home for veterans