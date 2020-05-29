Terre Haute federal prison inmate dies after staff find him unresponsive

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Officials say an inmate has died at Terre Haute's federal prison.

A representative with the Federal Bureau of Prisons says prison staff found 38-year-old Jeremy Daniel Carpenter unresponsive just before 10:00 a.m. on Thursday.

Officials say they tried to perform life-saving measures on Carpenter, but Emergency Medical Services pronounced him dead.

Officials say there is no indication this was due to COVID-19 but did not give a cause of death.

He was serving a nine-year prison sentence for bank robbery. He's been in the prison since November 2019.