Terre Haute federal executions remain on hold after appeals court upholds injunction

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - A series of federal executions scheduled in Terre Haute will remain on hold for now.

On Monday, an appeals court upheld a lower court's preliminary injunction.

That injunction stops the executions set for this month and next month.

It was entered in a lawsuit challenging the legality and constitutionality of the lethal injection protocol.

The government appealed the lower court's decision in an effort to continue with the executions.