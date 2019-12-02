Terre Haute federal executions remain on hold after appeals court upholds injunction

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - A series of federal executions scheduled in Terre Haute will remain on hold for now.
On Monday, an appeals court upheld a lower court's preliminary injunction.
That injunction stops the executions set for this month and next month.
It was entered in a lawsuit challenging the legality and constitutionality of the lethal injection protocol.
The government appealed the lower court's decision in an effort to continue with the executions.
