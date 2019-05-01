Terre Haute fashion show proves style never grows old

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - True style never grows old...that's the motto of one local fashion show.

News 10 stopped by Springhill Village in Terre Haute on Wednesday.

That is where Style Encore presented residents with the latest fashion trends.

The show had a special theme of Springtime in Paris.

Storm Team 10's very own Kevin Orpurt emceed the event.

Organizers say the event had several purposes.

It gave residents a good time and served as a fundraiser.

Proceeds from the show benefited Senior Education Ministries.