Terre Haute event focuses on women's health

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - An event focusing on women's health happened on Wednesday in Terre Haute.
It happened at the Holiday Inn.
Regional Hospital and the Paul Siebenmorgan Cancer Center hosted the event.
Local doctors were on hand to talk about cancer screening and prevention, pap smear guidelines, and HPV vaccinations.
"It's very important that we let the community know what resources are available for women. What all the screening strategies and prevention we can offer them," Dr. Fatima Hina said.
The event was free to the public because early detection is the best prevention.
