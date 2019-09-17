Terre Haute elementary school goes on brief lockdown after a person with a gun was reported nearby

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - A Vigo County school went on a brief lockdown Tuesday morning.

It came after reports of a suspicious person with a gun in the ally near Ben Franklin Elementary School in Terre Haute.

Bill Riley from the Vigo County School Corporation told News 10 the school was on lockdown for 12 minutes.

When the Terre Haute Police Department arrived, they determined the person had a toy gun.

Riley said school was able to resume normally.