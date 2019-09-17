TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - A Vigo County school went on a brief lockdown Tuesday morning.
It came after reports of a suspicious person with a gun in the ally near Ben Franklin Elementary School in Terre Haute.
Bill Riley from the Vigo County School Corporation told News 10 the school was on lockdown for 12 minutes.
When the Terre Haute Police Department arrived, they determined the person had a toy gun.
Riley said school was able to resume normally.
Related Content
- Terre Haute elementary school goes on brief lockdown after a person with a gun was reported nearby
- 'Star Books Cafe' opens at Terre Haute elementary school
- Police report guns stolen from home in West Terre Haute
- One person hurt after Terre Haute crash
- Resident reacts to nearby manhunt
- Power outages reported on Terre Haute's southside
- Person in hoodie, with one white glove, reported putting suspicious package in Terre Haute mailbox
- One person hospitalized after Terre Haute house fire
- One person hurt after Thursday night crash in Terre Haute
- One person in custody after Terre Haute stand-off
Scroll for more content...