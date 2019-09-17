Clear
Terre Haute elementary school goes on brief lockdown after a person with a gun was reported nearby

A Vigo County school went on a brief lockdown Tuesday morning.

Posted: Sep 17, 2019 12:10 PM
Updated: Sep 17, 2019 12:33 PM
Posted By: Chris Essex

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - A Vigo County school went on a brief lockdown Tuesday morning.

It came after reports of a suspicious person with a gun in the ally near Ben Franklin Elementary School in Terre Haute.

Bill Riley from the Vigo County School Corporation told News 10 the school was on lockdown for 12 minutes.

When the Terre Haute Police Department arrived, they determined the person had a toy gun.

Riley said school was able to resume normally.

Clinic searching for dogs to participate in stem cell study to treat arthritis

More police, fewer tents at this year's ISU Homecoming

Teachers from Spain to work in Illinois in exchange program

Indiana launches youth-oriented anti-vaping campaign

Mourners gather for funeral of Illinois state trooper

Sports betting on in Indiana, governor bets on home teams

Shooter killed in West Texas after 5 people died, at least 21 injured, police say

Hand surgeons warn dog owners of dangers of leash misuse

ISP writes nearly 200 tickets during Scheid Diesel Extravaganza

Eastern Greene classes to resume Monday, hazmat situation linked to laminator