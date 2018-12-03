Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

Terre Haute driver falls asleep at the wheel, rolls car several times

Authorities say the driver was heading eastbound on Wabash when he fell asleep at the wheel.

Posted: Dec. 3, 2018 9:41 PM
Posted By: Staff Report

TERRE HAUTE, Ind, (WTHI) - One person is doing okay after a single vehicle crash in Terre Haute.

It happened around 8:30 Monday evening near Old Maple Avenue.

Authorities say the driver was heading eastbound on Wabash when he fell asleep at the wheel.

This led to the car to roll several times before hitting a pole.

No serious injuries were reported.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Overcast
36° wxIcon
Hi: 38° Lo: 28°
Feels Like: 30°
Robinson
Overcast
35° wxIcon
Hi: 38° Lo: 28°
Feels Like: 29°
Indianapolis
Overcast
34° wxIcon
Hi: 38° Lo: 30°
Feels Like: 25°
Rockville
Overcast
36° wxIcon
Hi: 37° Lo: 27°
Feels Like: 30°
Casey
Overcast
32° wxIcon
Hi: 37° Lo: 27°
Feels Like: 24°
Brazil
Overcast
36° wxIcon
Hi: 38° Lo: 28°
Feels Like: 30°
Marshall
Overcast
36° wxIcon
Hi: 38° Lo: 27°
Feels Like: 30°
December Starts Cold
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Monday Early Forecast

Image

Hey Kevin 12-3

Image

Kids and Juuls

Image

New Christmas lights in Brazil

Image

December tornados?

Image

Projects at Vincennes schools

Image

What's next for the Vigo County Jail?

Image

Clinton roof collapse

Image

Fire destroys Clinton business

Image

Monday Afternoon Weather

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

4-year-old girl dies after she is hit by a car

${article.thumbnail.title}

IN lawmaker proposes bill to beef up penalties for stop arm violations

${article.thumbnail.title}

Indiana, Illinois earn failing grades for street safety around schools

${article.thumbnail.title}

Seelyville awarded state grant to improve roads

${article.thumbnail.title}

IN Lawmaker proposes state move to central time, says it could keep children safe

Image

Business owners concerned about safety along Lafayette Avenue

${article.thumbnail.title}

School board moves forward to buy property for bus barn

${article.thumbnail.title}

Pedestrian struck, killed in Terre Haute

${article.thumbnail.title}

Young entrepreneurs make deals for Small Business Saturday

${article.thumbnail.title}

Son calls for action in father's cold case murder