Terre Haute driver falls asleep at the wheel, rolls car several times

TERRE HAUTE, Ind, (WTHI) - One person is doing okay after a single vehicle crash in Terre Haute.
It happened around 8:30 Monday evening near Old Maple Avenue.
Authorities say the driver was heading eastbound on Wabash when he fell asleep at the wheel.
This led to the car to roll several times before hitting a pole.
No serious injuries were reported.
