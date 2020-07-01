Terre Haute day center for homeless one step closer to happening

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - A new day center is one step closer to becoming a reality in Terre Haute.

We've previously told you Reach Services plans to create a day center on 15th Street for homeless people.

The group has submitted for grants. They are also working to add staff, as well as developing resources for the homeless.

On Tuesday, Vigo County Commissioners voted to turn over a property for the project.

The day center will give people a place to shower, wash their clothes, and learn about resources.

The goal is to have the center open by October 1, before the weather gets too cold.