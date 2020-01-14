No injuries reported in Fruitridge Avenue - house a total loss

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - No injuries were reported after a Tuesday night fire in Terre Haute.

It started a little after 8:00 on the 4000 Block of Fruitridge Avenue.

Fire crews told us it took them 30 to 40 minutes to get the fire under control. The home appears to be a total loss.

Fire officials said they don't believe anyone was in the house when it started.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Indiana State Police told us they were running security because some people were trying to argue with the fire department.

We will update this story as soon as more information becomes available.