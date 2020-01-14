TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - No injuries were reported after a Tuesday night fire in Terre Haute.
It started a little after 8:00 on the 4000 Block of Fruitridge Avenue.
Fire crews told us it took them 30 to 40 minutes to get the fire under control. The home appears to be a total loss.
Fire officials said they don't believe anyone was in the house when it started.
The cause of the fire is under investigation.
Indiana State Police told us they were running security because some people were trying to argue with the fire department.
We will update this story as soon as more information becomes available.
Related Content
- No injuries reported in Fruitridge Avenue - house a total loss
- House a total loss after Friday morning fire
- Two injuries reported after house fire just north of Kroger on Wabash Avenue
- No injuries reported in house fire
- One lane of Fruitridge to be closed two days for maintenance work
- Business in Casey a total loss after early morning fire
- Barn fire in Brazil total loss, multiple vehicles destroyed
- Worthington steakhouse a total loss after an overnight fire
- Vincennes business considered a total loss after massive fire
- No injuries reported in Terre Haute house fire
Scroll for more content...