Terre Haute couple accused of abuse and neglect when a child got into food appear in court

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - A local couple accused of crimes against a child appeared in court on Thursday morning.

Tamara Nalli faces charges for battery on a minor.

Her husband, Christopher Nalli was charged with neglect of a dependent.

Police say they found a child with visible bruises inside of a home on Liberty Avenue in Terre Haute.

The child told police Tamara hit them when they got into the food.

Both have requested a public defender.

Judge Roach released both Tamara and Christopher.

Tamara will return to court on July 24.

No contact orders were issued for both Tamara and Christopher until DCS reviews the case.