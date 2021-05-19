Terre Haute Convention Center moves closer to opening

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) -- The skyline of downtown Terre Haute has rapidly changed. That's as the new convention center is being built. Wednesday, officials gave us an update and what you can expect moving forward.

The Vigo County Capital Improvement Board met Wednesday. They announced the next steps for the Terre Haute convention center. They said right now, the convention center is on budget and on schedule. The building could be weather-tight by late summer.

They also said crews are going to start pouring concrete inside the parking garage. That will take two months to complete.

Another big move, they officially announced and met the centers' new general manager.

"I'm very excited, you know, there's so much involved with opening a building so many things you don't think about," Tennille Wanner, the new general manager said.

Wanner said she's been on the ground opening up facilities like this before and she's excited to be working on the Terre Haute convention center from the ground up.

"So, I'll be right on the ground starting that second week in June. Starting to develop more branding, identity for the facility and really try to start meeting with the community so that I can understand you know some of the history and really start to promote business here," Wanner said.

She said her goal is to make the convention center a place to help boost the Terre Haute economy.

"Our ultimate goal is to bring conventions and meetings that will be here for multiple days and staying in hotels they're here to dine and shop and really be involved in the community to really drive the economic growth," she said.

Wanner will start full-time in Terre Haute the second week of June.